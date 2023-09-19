The soccer slate on Tuesday is sure to please. The contests include Lazio playing Atletico Madrid in a UEFA Champions League match.

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch UEFA Champions League: Lazio vs Atletico Madrid

  • League: UEFA Champions League
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Watch College Soccer: Penn State vs Maryland

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network
Watch College Soccer: Monmouth vs Saint Joseph's

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
Watch College Soccer: Wisconsin vs Northwestern

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network
