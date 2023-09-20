Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks will hit the field against the San Francisco Giants and Thairo Estrada at Chase Field on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Giants, who are listed at -110. The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won 61.9% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (39-24).

Arizona has a record of 41-29 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (58.6% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Diamondbacks have an implied win probability of 52.4%.

Arizona has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 152 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 66 of those games (66-78-8).

The Diamondbacks have covered 54.5% of their games this season, going 6-5-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-35 38-37 29-28 51-44 53-51 27-21

