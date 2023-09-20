The Arizona Diamondbacks and Tommy Pham hit the field in the final game of a two-game series against Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants, on Wednesday at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Time: 3:40 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 160 home runs.

Fueled by 463 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 16th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 12th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 706 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Arizona averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.58 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.334 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (11-7) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the New York Mets, giving up seven earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has earned a quality start 16 times in 27 starts this season.

Kelly has pitched five or more innings in 26 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 27 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/14/2023 Mets L 11-1 Away Merrill Kelly Kodai Senga 9/15/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Brandon Pfaadt Justin Steele 9/16/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Zach Davies Kyle Hendricks 9/17/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Home Ryne Nelson Jordan Wicks 9/19/2023 Giants W 8-4 Home Zac Gallen Alex Cobb 9/20/2023 Giants - Home Merrill Kelly Logan Webb 9/22/2023 Yankees - Away Brandon Pfaadt - 9/23/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Davies Carlos Rodón 9/24/2023 Yankees - Away Ryne Nelson Clarke Schmidt 9/25/2023 White Sox - Away Zac Gallen José Ureña 9/26/2023 White Sox - Away Merrill Kelly Jesse Scholtens

