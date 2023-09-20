How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 20
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Tommy Pham hit the field in the final game of a two-game series against Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants, on Wednesday at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 160 home runs.
- Fueled by 463 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 16th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks rank 12th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
- Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 706 total runs scored this season.
- The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.
- Arizona averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Arizona has pitched to a 4.58 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.334 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (11-7) to the mound for his 28th start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the New York Mets, giving up seven earned runs while allowing six hits.
- He has earned a quality start 16 times in 27 starts this season.
- Kelly has pitched five or more innings in 26 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 27 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/14/2023
|Mets
|L 11-1
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Kodai Senga
|9/15/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-4
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Justin Steele
|9/16/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/17/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-2
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Jordan Wicks
|9/19/2023
|Giants
|W 8-4
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Alex Cobb
|9/20/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Logan Webb
|9/22/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|-
|9/23/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Carlos Rodón
|9/24/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/25/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|José Ureña
|9/26/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Jesse Scholtens
