The San Francisco Giants (76-75) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (80-72) will square off on Wednesday, September 20 at Chase Field, with Logan Webb starting for the Giants and Merrill Kelly taking the hill for the Diamondbacks. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:40 PM ET.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Diamondbacks have -105 odds to play spoiler. A 7.5-run over/under has been set in the matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (10-12, 3.45 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (11-7, 3.57 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Giants Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 76 times this season and won 40, or 52.6%, of those games.

The Giants have a record of 40-36 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (52.6% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Giants went 5-4 across the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 39, or 47.6%, of the 82 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 32-41 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-3.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6600 13th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.