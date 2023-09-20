The Arizona Diamondbacks (80-72) will look to keep a four-game winning streak going when they host the San Francisco Giants (76-75) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (11-7) to the mound, while Logan Webb (10-12) will answer the bell for the Giants.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (11-7, 3.57 ERA) vs Webb - SF (10-12, 3.45 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Kelly (11-7) for his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the New York Mets.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.57, a 2.77 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.214 in 27 games this season.

He has 16 quality starts in 27 chances this season.

Kelly has pitched five or more innings in 26 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Merrill Kelly vs. Giants

The Giants are batting .241 this season, 22nd in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .391 (24th in the league) with 163 home runs.

The Giants have gone 10-for-23 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb (10-12) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 32nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.45 ERA in 201 2/3 innings pitched, with 183 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went eight innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.45, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 31 games this season. Opposing batters have a .244 batting average against him.

Webb is trying to prolong a fourth-game quality start streak in this game.

Webb will try to continue an 11-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 frames per outing).

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

The 26-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.45), fifth in WHIP (1.060), and 33rd in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Logan Webb vs. Diamondbacks

The opposing Diamondbacks offense has a collective .252 batting average, and is 15th in the league with 1291 total hits and 14th in MLB action with 706 runs scored. They have the 16th-ranked slugging percentage (.413) and are 21st in all of MLB with 160 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Diamondbacks this season, Webb has thrown 21 innings, giving up six earned runs on 12 hits while striking out 13.

