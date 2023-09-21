Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Maricopa County, Arizona this week? We've got the information.

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Gilbert Christian High School at Fountain Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 21

Location: Fountain Hills, AZ

Fountain Hills, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Flowing Wells High School at Barry Goldwater High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 21

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

McClintock High School at Cienega High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 21

Location: Vail, AZ

Vail, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Vista High School at Casteel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 21

Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Agua Fria High School at Tolleson Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 21

Location: Tolleson, AZ

Tolleson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Cesar Chavez High School at Mountain Pointe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 21

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy at San Tan Foothills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 21

Location: San Tan Valley, AZ

San Tan Valley, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Ironwood High School at Verrado High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 21

Location: Buckeye, AZ

Buckeye, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Highland High School at Chandler High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22

Location: Chandler, AZ

Chandler, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Winslow High School at Crismon High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM AZT on September 22

Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Desert Ridge High School at Mountain View High School - Mesa

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on September 22

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Horizon High School at Millennium High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on September 22

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Brophy College Preparatory at Notre Dame Preparatory

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on September 22

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Arcadia High School at Camelback High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on September 22

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest Christian High School at Eastmark High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22

Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Desert Heights Preparatory at Mountain View High School - Mesa

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22

Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

American Leadership Academy - Ironwood at Benjamin Franklin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22

Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Chaparral High School at Desert Vista High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Buckeye Union High School at Canyon View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22

Location: Waddell, AZ

Waddell, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunrise Mountain High School at West Point High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22

Location: Avondale, AZ

Avondale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

La Joya Community High School at Paradise Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Ridge High School at Queen Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22

Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison Highland Preparatory at Shadow Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Maricopa High School at Mesquite High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Shadow Ridge High School at Perry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Scottsdale Christian Academy at Coronado High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

American leadership Academy - Gilbert North at Skyline High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22

Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Dobson High School at Westwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22

7:00 PM AZT on September 22 Location: Mesa, AZ

Location: Mesa, AZ
Conference: East Valley

East Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Deer Valley High School at Mingus Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22

Location: Cottonwood, AZ

Cottonwood, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Flagstaff High School at Copper Canyon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22

Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Corona del Sol High School at Marcos de Niza High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22

Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln Preparatory Academy at Ray High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22

Location: Kearny, AZ

Kearny, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Williams Field High School at Red Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22

Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty High School at Centennial High School - Corona

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

Location: Corona, CA

Corona, CA How to Stream: Watch Here

Estrella Foothills High School at Seton Catholic Preparatory High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22

Location: Chandler, AZ

Chandler, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Desert Edge High School at Sunnyslope High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Willow Canyon High School at Westview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22

Location: Avondale, AZ

Avondale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Window Rock High School at Tempe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22

Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Campo Verde High School at Desert Mountain High School