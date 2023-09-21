The Cleveland Guardians (72-81) will aim to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Baltimore Orioles (95-57) at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday.

The Orioles will give the nod to Grayson Rodriguez (6-4) against the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (10-4).

Orioles vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - BAL (6-4, 4.53 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (10-4, 2.98 ERA)

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Grayson Rodriguez

Rodriguez (6-4) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in eight innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 23-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with an ERA of 4.53, a 3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.329.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Rodriguez has started 21 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 16 times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 26th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

During 25 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 2.98 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing batters.

Bibee has registered 11 quality starts this season.

Bibee enters the game with 23 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 25 appearances this season.

