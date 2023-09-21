Arizona High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pima County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Pima County, Arizona this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Pima County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Flowing Wells High School at Barry Goldwater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 21
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McClintock High School at Cienega High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 21
- Location: Vail, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy at San Tan Foothills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 21
- Location: San Tan Valley, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Desert View High School at Walden Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Sahuarita, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canyon Del Oro High School at Marana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Catalina Foothills High School at Tucson High Magnet School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglas High School at Empire High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
