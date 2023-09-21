Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Pima County, Arizona this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Pima County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Flowing Wells High School at Barry Goldwater High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 21

7:00 PM AZT on September 21 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

McClintock High School at Cienega High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 21

7:00 PM AZT on September 21 Location: Vail, AZ

Vail, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy at San Tan Foothills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 21

7:00 PM AZT on September 21 Location: San Tan Valley, AZ

San Tan Valley, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Desert View High School at Walden Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22

7:00 PM AZT on September 22 Location: Sahuarita, AZ

Sahuarita, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Canyon Del Oro High School at Marana High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22

7:00 PM AZT on September 22 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Catalina Foothills High School at Tucson High Magnet School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22

7:00 PM AZT on September 22 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Douglas High School at Empire High School