Looking for how to watch high school football games in Yuma County, Arizona this week? We've got the information.

Yuma County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Cibola High School at Central Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 21

7:00 PM PT on September 21 Location: El Centro, CA

El Centro, CA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Gila Ridge High School at Brawley Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Brawley, CA

Brawley, CA How to Stream: Watch Here

