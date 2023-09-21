Arizona High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Yuma County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school football games in Yuma County, Arizona this week? We've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yuma County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Cibola High School at Central Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 21
- Location: El Centro, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Gila Ridge High School at Brawley Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Brawley, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cibola High School at Central Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: El Centro, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.