Cardinals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Arizona Cardinals right now have the worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in the entire NFL at +100000.
Watch the Cardinals this season on Fubo!
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +8000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +100000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Cardinals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Arizona Betting Insights
- Arizona covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last season.
- Cardinals games went over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.
- Arizona put up 323.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 22nd in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 21st, allowing 348.9 yards per game.
- The Cardinals won only one game at home last year, but three on the road.
- Arizona won only one game as favorites (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.
- In the NFC West, the Cardinals won only one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.
Cardinals Impact Players
- In 13 games last year, James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Conner also had 46 catches for 300 yards and one TD.
- Marquise Brown had 67 receptions for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.
- Zach Ertz had 47 receptions for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games a season ago.
- Greg Dortch had 52 catches for 467 yards (29.2 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.
- In 16 games last year, Zaven Collins compiled 2.0 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL, 100 tackles, and one interception.
Bet on Cardinals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals Player Futures
2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Commanders
|L 20-16
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Giants
|L 31-28
|+10000
|3
|September 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+800
|4
|October 1
|@ 49ers
|-
|+600
|5
|October 8
|Bengals
|-
|+2000
|6
|October 15
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|Ravens
|-
|+1200
|9
|November 5
|@ Browns
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|Falcons
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|@ Texans
|-
|+75000
|12
|November 26
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|@ Steelers
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|December 17
|49ers
|-
|+600
|16
|December 24
|@ Bears
|-
|+25000
|17
|December 31
|@ Eagles
|-
|+750
|18
|January 7
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
Odds are current as of September 22 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.