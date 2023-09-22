Luke Weaver is starting for the New York Yankees on Friday against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Diamondbacks are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Yankees (-125). The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -125 +105 8.5 +100 -120 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 83 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (48.2%) in those games.

Arizona has entered 55 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 23-32 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 67 of its 153 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread record of 6-5-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-35 38-37 30-28 51-44 54-51 27-21

