How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 22
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will try to defeat Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks' 162 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.
- Arizona is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
- Arizona has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 713 (4.7 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.
- Arizona averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Arizona has pitched to a 4.56 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.331 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brandon Pfaadt (2-8) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
- He has three quality starts in 16 chances this season.
- Pfaadt has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 17 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/15/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-4
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Justin Steele
|9/16/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/17/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-2
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Jordan Wicks
|9/19/2023
|Giants
|W 8-4
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Alex Cobb
|9/20/2023
|Giants
|W 7-1
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Logan Webb
|9/22/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Luke Weaver
|9/23/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Carlos Rodón
|9/24/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/25/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|José Ureña
|9/26/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/27/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Touki Toussaint
