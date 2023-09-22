Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will try to defeat Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 162 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Arizona is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 713 (4.7 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.

Arizona averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.56 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.331 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Pfaadt (2-8) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

He has three quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Pfaadt has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 17 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Brandon Pfaadt Justin Steele 9/16/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Zach Davies Kyle Hendricks 9/17/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Home Ryne Nelson Jordan Wicks 9/19/2023 Giants W 8-4 Home Zac Gallen Alex Cobb 9/20/2023 Giants W 7-1 Home Merrill Kelly Logan Webb 9/22/2023 Yankees - Away Brandon Pfaadt Luke Weaver 9/23/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Davies Carlos Rodón 9/24/2023 Yankees - Away Ryne Nelson Clarke Schmidt 9/25/2023 White Sox - Away Zac Gallen José Ureña 9/26/2023 White Sox - Away Merrill Kelly Jesse Scholtens 9/27/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Pfaadt Touki Toussaint

