On Friday, September 22 at 7:05 PM ET, the New York Yankees (77-76) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (81-72) at Yankee Stadium in the series opener. Luke Weaver will get the call for the Yankees, while Brandon Pfaadt will take the hill for the Diamondbacks.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks -105 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total is set at 8 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Weaver - NYY (2-5, 6.77 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (2-8, 5.86 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 89 times this season and won 49, or 55.1%, of those games.

The Yankees have gone 49-40 (winning 55.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and finished 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have won in 40, or 48.2%, of the 83 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 32 times in 73 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

