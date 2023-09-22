The Arizona Diamondbacks (81-72) will look to keep a five-game win streak alive when they visit the New York Yankees (77-76) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

The Yankees will give the nod to Luke Weaver (2-5, 6.77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Brandon Pfaadt (2-8, 5.86 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Weaver - NYY (2-5, 6.77 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (2-8, 5.86 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt (2-8) takes the mound first for the Diamondbacks in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 5.86 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

In 17 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.86, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.

Pfaadt is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the season.

Pfaadt is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per start.

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

The Yankees will hand the ball to Weaver (2-5) for his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.77, a 2.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.609 in 27 games this season.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Weaver has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 23 chances. He averages 4.2 innings per outing.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Luke Weaver vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks are batting .253 this season, 12th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .415 (14th in the league) with 162 home runs.

The Diamondbacks have gone 8-for-19 with a double, a home run and three RBI in four innings this season against the right-hander.

