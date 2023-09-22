Friday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (77-76) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (81-72) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Yankees. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on September 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Luke Weaver (2-5) to the mound, while Brandon Pfaadt (2-8) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 83 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (48.2%) in those games.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win 32 times in 73 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.7 runs per game (713 total), Arizona is the 13th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.56 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Schedule