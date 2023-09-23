Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 23, when the Stanford Cardinal and Arizona Wildcats go head to head at 7:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Cardinal. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Arizona vs. Stanford Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Stanford (+12.5) Under (60.5) Stanford 30, Arizona 26

Week 4 Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this contest.

The Wildcats have two wins against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 12.5-point favorites or more, Arizona has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

The over/under for this game is 60.5 points, 1.5 more than the average point total for Arizona games this season.

Stanford Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinal have a 22.7% chance to win.

The Cardinal is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

Stanford is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

The Cardinal have gone over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

The average total in Stanford games this season is 1.0 more point than the point total of 60.5 in this outing.

Wildcats vs. Cardinal 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Arizona 31.0 14.7 34.5 6.5 24.0 31.0 Stanford 23.3 36.7 23.0 30.0 23.5 40.0

