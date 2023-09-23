Our computer model predicts the USC Trojans will defeat the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, September 23 at 10:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Sun Devil Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Arizona State vs. USC Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arizona State (+34.5) Under (62.5) USC 36, Arizona State 21

Week 4 Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona State Betting Info (2023)

The Sun Devils have not covered the spread in a game yet this year (0-2-0).

No Sun Devils two games with a set total this year have hit the over.

The average total in Arizona State games this year is 11.5 less points than the point total of 62.5 for this outing.

USC Betting Info (2023)

The Trojans have posted two wins against the spread this year.

USC has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 34.5-point favorites.

Two Trojans games (out of three) have gone over the point total this year.

The total for this game is 62.5, four points fewer than the average total in USC games thus far this season.

Sun Devils vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed USC 59.3 17.3 59.3 17.3 -- -- Arizona State 13 25.7 13 25.7 -- --

