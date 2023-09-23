Pac-12 foes meet when the No. 5 USC Trojans (3-0) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-2) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, USC has been a top-25 unit, ranking best in the FBS by compiling 59.3 points per game. The Trojans rank 40th on defense (17.3 points allowed per game). Arizona State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, putting up 13 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 84th with 25.7 points ceded per contest.

We will dive into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on FOX.

Arizona State vs. USC Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Arizona State vs. USC Key Statistics

Arizona State USC 292.7 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 580.7 (8th) 293.3 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 368.3 (80th) 95.7 (120th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185 (40th) 197 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.7 (4th) 9 (128th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (3rd) 0 (128th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (67th)

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Jaden Rashada leads Arizona State with 403 yards on 34-of-60 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Cameron Skattebo is his team's leading rusher with 36 carries for 148 yards, or 49.3 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well. Skattebo has also chipped in with six catches for 51 yards.

DeCarlos Brooks has racked up 90 yards (on 21 attempts).

Xavier Guillory has totaled 12 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 140 (46.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 22 times and has one touchdown.

Elijhah Badger has collected 125 receiving yards (41.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on nine receptions.

Jalin Conyers' eight targets have resulted in six catches for 68 yards.

USC Stats Leaders

Caleb Williams has 878 pass yards for USC, completing 77.5% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdowns this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 61 rushing yards (20.3 ypg) on 12 carries with one rushing touchdown.

MarShawn Lloyd has racked up 195 yards on 25 carries while finding paydirt two times. He's also caught three passes for 71 yards (23.7 per game).

This season, Quinten Joyner has carried the ball 14 times for 113 yards (37.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Tahj Washington has hauled in nine catches for 233 yards (77.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Duce Robinson has caught eight passes for 186 yards (62 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Brenden Rice has a total of 124 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing five throws and scoring three touchdowns.

