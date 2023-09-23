The Arizona Wildcats (2-1) will face off against their Pac-12-rival, the Stanford Cardinal (1-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Stanford Stadium. The Wildcats are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 11.5 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Arizona vs. Stanford matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Stanford Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Stanford, California Venue: Stanford Stadium

Arizona vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Arizona vs. Stanford Betting Trends

Arizona has put together a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have been favored by 11.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Stanford has won one game against the spread this year.

The Cardinal have not covered the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Arizona 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

