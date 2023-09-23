Pac-12 opponents meet when the Arizona Wildcats (2-1) visit the Stanford Cardinal (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Stanford Stadium. Arizona is favored by 12.5 points. The game's over/under is 60.5.

Arizona is compiling 31.0 points per game on offense, which ranks them 61st in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 26th, giving up 14.7 points per game. Stanford ranks 96th in points per game (23.3), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 13th-worst in the FBS with 36.7 points surrendered per contest.

Arizona vs. Stanford Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Stanford Stadium

Stanford Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Arizona vs Stanford Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Arizona -12.5 -110 -110 60.5 -105 -115 -450 +340

Week 4 Pac-12 Betting Trends

Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Arizona is 2-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have won their only game this season when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.

Arizona has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Arizona has played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

Arizona Stats Leaders

Jayden de Laura has been a dual threat for Arizona so far this season. He has 912 passing yards, completing 73.7% of his passes and throwing eight touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 124 yards (41.3 ypg) on 15 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Michael Wiley has carried the ball 38 times for a team-high 168 yards (56.0 per game) with one score. He has also caught 15 passes for 132 yards.

Tetairoa McMillan's 315 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 22 times and has registered 17 catches and three touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing has grabbed 20 passes while averaging 51.0 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Jacob Manu paces the team with 2.5 sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has recorded 2.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

