Zach Davies will attempt to shut down Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees when they play his Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 163 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Arizona ranks 15th in the majors with a .414 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 714 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Arizona has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.57 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.333 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Davies (2-5) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed four innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Davies has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 17 chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Zach Davies Kyle Hendricks 9/17/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Home Ryne Nelson Jordan Wicks 9/19/2023 Giants W 8-4 Home Zac Gallen Alex Cobb 9/20/2023 Giants W 7-1 Home Merrill Kelly Logan Webb 9/22/2023 Yankees L 7-1 Away Brandon Pfaadt Luke Weaver 9/23/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Davies Carlos Rodón 9/24/2023 Yankees - Away Ryne Nelson Clarke Schmidt 9/25/2023 White Sox - Away Zac Gallen José Ureña 9/26/2023 White Sox - Away Merrill Kelly Jesse Scholtens 9/27/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Pfaadt Touki Toussaint 9/29/2023 Astros - Home Zach Davies J.P. France

