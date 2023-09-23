How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 23
Zach Davies will attempt to shut down Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees when they play his Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Yankees vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks have hit 163 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- Arizona ranks 15th in the majors with a .414 team slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
- Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 714 total runs scored this season.
- The Diamondbacks have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).
- The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.
- Arizona has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.57 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.333 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will send Davies (2-5) to the mound for his 18th start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed four innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
- In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Davies has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 17 chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.
- In 17 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/17/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-2
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Jordan Wicks
|9/19/2023
|Giants
|W 8-4
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Alex Cobb
|9/20/2023
|Giants
|W 7-1
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Logan Webb
|9/22/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-1
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Luke Weaver
|9/23/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Carlos Rodón
|9/24/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/25/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|José Ureña
|9/26/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/27/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Touki Toussaint
|9/29/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|J.P. France
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.