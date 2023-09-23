The New York Yankees (78-76) will look to Gleyber Torres when they host Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (81-73) at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, September 23. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+105). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon - NYY (3-6, 5.90 ERA) vs Zach Davies - ARI (2-5, 6.81 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Yankees Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 89 games this season and won 49 (55.1%) of those contests.

The Yankees have gone 42-31 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (57.5% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 83 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (48.2%) in those games.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won 23 of 55 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 12th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

