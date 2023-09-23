Saturday's contest between the New York Yankees (78-76) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (81-73) at Yankee Stadium should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Yankees securing the victory. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on September 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (3-6) to the mound, while Zach Davies (2-5) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 contests.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 40 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has been victorious 23 times in 55 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (714 total, 4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.57 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule