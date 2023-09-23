Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 23
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 4:41 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the New York Yankees (78-76) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (81-73) at Yankee Stadium should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Yankees securing the victory. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on September 23.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (3-6) to the mound, while Zach Davies (2-5) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks.
Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 contests.
- The Diamondbacks have come away with 40 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Arizona has been victorious 23 times in 55 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Arizona scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (714 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.57 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Zach Davies vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 17
|Cubs
|W 6-2
|Ryne Nelson vs Jordan Wicks
|September 19
|Giants
|W 8-4
|Zac Gallen vs Alex Cobb
|September 20
|Giants
|W 7-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Logan Webb
|September 22
|@ Yankees
|L 7-1
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Luke Weaver
|September 23
|@ Yankees
|-
|Zach Davies vs Carlos Rodón
|September 24
|@ Yankees
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Clarke Schmidt
|September 25
|@ White Sox
|-
|Zac Gallen vs José Ureña
|September 26
|@ White Sox
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Jesse Scholtens
|September 27
|@ White Sox
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Touki Toussaint
|September 29
|Astros
|-
|Zach Davies vs J.P. France
