According to our computer projections, the Montana Grizzlies will defeat the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks when the two teams come together at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome on Saturday, September 23, which starts at 4:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Northern Arizona vs. Montana Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Montana (-11.4) 64.0 Montana 38, Northern Arizona 26

Northern Arizona Betting Info (2022)

The Lumberjacks won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Lumberjacks games.

Montana Betting Info (2022)

The Grizzlies went 7-4-0 ATS last year.

The Grizzlies and their opponent combined to go over the point total seven out of 11 times last year.

Lumberjacks vs. Grizzlies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Arizona 20.3 41.7 36.0 50.0 12.5 37.5 Montana 31.7 14.3 26.0 15.0 43.0 13.0

