The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-3) and the Montana Grizzlies (3-0) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in a clash of Big Sky opponents.

With 438.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 25th-worst in the FCS, Northern Arizona has had to lean on its 44th-ranked offense (386.0 yards per contest) to keep them in games. Montana's defense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 12th-best in the FCS with 221.7 total yards surrendered per game. In terms of offense, it is generating 342.3 total yards per game, which ranks 66th.

Northern Arizona vs. Montana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Flagstaff, Arizona Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

Northern Arizona vs. Montana Key Statistics

Northern Arizona Montana 386.0 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.3 (62nd) 438.7 (108th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.7 (20th) 139.0 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.0 (24th) 247.0 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.3 (101st) 1 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Northern Arizona Stats Leaders

Kai Millner leads Northern Arizona with 458 yards (152.7 ypg) on 38-of-64 passing with two touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 87 rushing yards on 26 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Devon Starling has carried the ball 37 times for a team-high 186 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Coleman Owen's team-high 261 yards as a receiver have come on 18 catches (out of 15 targets) with one touchdown.

Isaiah Eastman has hauled in eight receptions totaling 119 yards so far this campaign.

Chase Belcher has been the target of one pass and compiled six receptions for 76 yards, an average of 25.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Montana Stats Leaders

Sam Vidlak has recored 326 passing yards, or 108.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.2% of his passes and has collected two touchdowns with three interceptions.

Eli Gillman has rushed 54 times for 275 yards, with four touchdowns.

Nick Ostmo has totaled 134 yards on 22 carries with three touchdowns.

Junior Bergen's 145 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has eight receptions on 11 targets with one touchdown.

Keelan White has put together a 91-yard season so far. He's caught seven passes on nine targets.

Aaron Fontes has racked up 80 reciving yards (26.7 ypg) this season.

