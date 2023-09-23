Big 12 opponents match up when the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Nippert Stadium.

Oklahoma has been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking third-best in scoring offense (55.7 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (9.3 points allowed per game). From an offensive standpoint, Cincinnati is putting up 39.0 points per game (29th-ranked). It ranks 60th in the FBS defensively (21.7 points surrendered per game).

Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Key Statistics

Oklahoma Cincinnati 534.0 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 525.3 (18th) 289.0 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.3 (42nd) 176.0 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.3 (8th) 358.0 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.0 (29th) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (61st) 8 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (25th)

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has compiled 905 yards (301.7 ypg) on 66-of-80 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on 10 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Tawee Walker, has carried the ball 29 times for 161 yards (53.7 per game), scoring two times.

Jovantae Barnes has carried the ball 28 times for 122 yards (40.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Andrel Anthony's team-high 254 yards as a receiver have come on 14 receptions (out of 17 targets) with one touchdown.

Nic Anderson has caught five passes for 188 yards (62.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jalil Farooq has been the target of 10 passes and racked up eight catches for 159 yards, an average of 53.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has been a dual threat for Cincinnati this season. He has 735 passing yards (245.0 per game) while completing 66.3% of his passes. He's tossed seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 144 yards (48.0 ypg) on 40 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Corey Kiner is his team's leading rusher with 47 carries for 289 yards, or 96.3 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Xzavier Henderson has totaled 20 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 299 (99.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 24 times and has one touchdown.

Braden Smith has 10 receptions (on 17 targets) for a total of 168 yards (56.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Dee Wiggins' seven grabs (on 13 targets) have netted him 142 yards (47.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

