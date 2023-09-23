Pac-12 Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 4
With six games on the Pac-12 Week 4 college football slate, there are plenty of options to consider on your betting tickets. Our model thinks Stanford (+12.5) against Arizona is the best bet on the spread, while the UCLA vs. Utah matchup is the best over/under to bet on. Find more stats and insights on those and other games to bet on or include in a parlay in the article below.
Best Week 4 Pac-12 Spread Bets
Pick: Stanford +12.5 vs. Arizona
- Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at Stanford Cardinal
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Stanford by 4.5 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: UCLA +5.5 vs. Utah
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins at Utah Utes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UCLA by 8.0 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Cal +20.5 vs. Washington
- Matchup: California Golden Bears at Washington Huskies
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Washington by 7.2 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 4 Pac-12 Total Bets
Under 52.5 - UCLA vs. Utah
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins at Utah Utes
- Projected Total: 38.3 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Under 62.5 - USC vs. Arizona State
- Matchup: USC Trojans at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Projected Total: 56.1 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Under 60.5 - Arizona vs. Stanford
- Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at Stanford Cardinal
- Projected Total: 55.8 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Week 4 Pac-12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|USC
|3-0 (1-0 Pac-12)
|59.3 / 17.3
|580.7 / 368.3
|Utah
|3-0 (0-0 Pac-12)
|25.0 / 10.3
|357.0 / 270.7
|UCLA
|3-0 (0-0 Pac-12)
|40.3 / 10.0
|527.0 / 278.7
|Oregon State
|3-0 (0-0 Pac-12)
|41.0 / 11.0
|466.0 / 257.0
|Washington
|3-0 (0-0 Pac-12)
|46.7 / 12.0
|614.7 / 327.0
|Colorado
|3-0 (0-0 Pac-12)
|41.3 / 30.3
|479.0 / 460.3
|Oregon
|3-0 (0-0 Pac-12)
|58.0 / 15.7
|587.0 / 285.7
|Washington State
|3-0 (0-0 Pac-12)
|48.3 / 22.3
|535.3 / 363.7
|Cal
|2-1 (0-0 Pac-12)
|33.0 / 17.3
|437.3 / 280.7
|Arizona
|2-1 (0-0 Pac-12)
|31.0 / 14.7
|484.3 / 301.0
|Stanford
|1-2 (0-1 Pac-12)
|23.3 / 36.7
|380.7 / 457.0
|Arizona State
|1-2 (0-0 Pac-12)
|13.0 / 25.7
|292.7 / 293.3
