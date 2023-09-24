The Dallas Cowboys (2-0) and the Arizona Cardinals (0-2) meet at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

Cardinals Insights (2022)

The Cardinals averaged 20 points per game last year, comparable to the 20.1 the Cowboys gave up.

The Cardinals collected just 6.7 fewer yards per game (323.5) than the Cowboys gave up per matchup (330.2) last season.

Arizona rushed for 110.2 yards per game last season, 19.1 fewer than the 129.3 Dallas allowed per contest.

The Cardinals turned the ball over 25 times last year, eight fewer times than the Cowboys forced turnovers (33).

Cardinals Home Performance (2022)

The Cardinals scored 19.6 points per game at home (0.4 fewer than overall) last season, and conceded 28.7 at home (2.3 more than overall).

The Cardinals picked up more yards at home (325.1 per game) than they did overall (323.5), but they also allowed more (391.2 per game) than overall (348.9).

Arizona picked up 209.8 passing yards per game at home (3.5 fewer than overall) and gave up 274.3 at home (44 more than overall).

At home, the Cardinals picked up more rushing yards (115.3 per game) than they did overall (110.2). They also conceded fewer rushing yards at home (116.9) than they did overall (118.6).

The Cardinals converted 38.5% of third downs at home (3.3% more than overall), and conceded on 46.8% at home (3.9% more than overall).

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Washington L 20-16 FOX 9/17/2023 New York L 31-28 FOX 9/24/2023 Dallas - FOX 10/1/2023 at San Francisco - FOX 10/8/2023 Cincinnati - FOX 10/15/2023 at Los Angeles - FOX

