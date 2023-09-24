The Arizona Cardinals (0-2) meet the Dallas Cowboys (2-0) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Cowboys and Cardinals betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they play on Sunday.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cowboys 12.5 43 -700 +500

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Betting Records & Stats

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals played nine games last season that had more than 43 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Arizona's matchups last year was 45.4, 2.4 more points than this game's total.

The Cardinals had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

The Cardinals won three, or 21.4%, of the 14 games they played as underdogs last season.

Last season, Arizona was at least a +500 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys' 17 games last season went over this contest's total of 43 points 10 times.

The average total in Dallas' outings last season was 44.2, 1.2 more points than the over/under for this game.

The Cowboys had nine wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

The Cowboys won nine of the 12 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (75%).

Dallas played as a moneyline favorite of -700 or shorter in only one game last season, which it won.

Cowboys vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Cowboys 27.5 3 20.1 6 44.2 10 Cardinals 20.0 21 26.4 31 45.4 9

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.4 46.8 43.8 Implied Team Total AVG 25.0 25.7 24.3 ATS Record 8-9-0 4-5-0 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 10-7-0 5-4-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-11 0-7 3-4

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.2 45.2 43.1 Implied Team Total AVG 25.4 26.7 23.7 ATS Record 9-7-0 6-3-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-8-0 5-4-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-3 7-0 2-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 1-1 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.