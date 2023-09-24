Cardinals vs. Cowboys: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Cardinals (0-2) meet the Dallas Cowboys (2-0) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
Cowboys and Cardinals betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they play on Sunday.
Cardinals vs. Cowboys Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Cowboys
|12.5
|43
|-700
|+500
Cardinals vs. Cowboys Betting Records & Stats
Arizona Cardinals
- The Cardinals played nine games last season that had more than 43 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for Arizona's matchups last year was 45.4, 2.4 more points than this game's total.
- The Cardinals had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- The Cardinals won three, or 21.4%, of the 14 games they played as underdogs last season.
- Last season, Arizona was at least a +500 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.
Dallas Cowboys
- The Cowboys' 17 games last season went over this contest's total of 43 points 10 times.
- The average total in Dallas' outings last season was 44.2, 1.2 more points than the over/under for this game.
- The Cowboys had nine wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- The Cowboys won nine of the 12 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (75%).
- Dallas played as a moneyline favorite of -700 or shorter in only one game last season, which it won.
Cowboys vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Cowboys
|27.5
|3
|20.1
|6
|44.2
|10
|Cardinals
|20.0
|21
|26.4
|31
|45.4
|9
Cardinals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.4
|46.8
|43.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.0
|25.7
|24.3
|ATS Record
|8-9-0
|4-5-0
|4-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|10-7-0
|5-4-0
|5-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-11
|0-7
|3-4
Cowboys Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.2
|45.2
|43.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.4
|26.7
|23.7
|ATS Record
|9-7-0
|6-3-0
|3-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|9-8-0
|5-4-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|9-3
|7-0
|2-3
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-2
|1-1
|2-1
