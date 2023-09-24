Oswaldo Cabrera and the New York Yankees will play Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 163 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 468 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 14th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 714 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Arizona has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.57 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.333 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (16-8) to the mound for his 33rd start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

In 32 starts this season, he's earned 18 quality starts.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in 22 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 32 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Zach Davies Kyle Hendricks 9/17/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Home Ryne Nelson Jordan Wicks 9/19/2023 Giants W 8-4 Home Zac Gallen Alex Cobb 9/20/2023 Giants W 7-1 Home Merrill Kelly Logan Webb 9/22/2023 Yankees L 7-1 Away Brandon Pfaadt Luke Weaver 9/24/2023 Yankees - Away Zac Gallen Carlos Rodón 9/25/2023 Yankees - Away Merrill Kelly Clarke Schmidt 9/26/2023 White Sox - Away Zach Davies Jesse Scholtens 9/27/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Pfaadt Touki Toussaint 9/28/2023 White Sox - Away Zac Gallen José Ureña 9/29/2023 Astros - Home Zach Davies J.P. France

