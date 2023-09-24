Zac Gallen will toe the rubber for the Arizona Diamondbacks (81-73) on Sunday, September 24 versus the New York Yankees (78-76), who will answer with Carlos Rodon. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Diamondbacks (-120). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (16-8, 3.60 ERA) vs Rodon - NYY (3-6, 5.90 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks Moneyline Yankees Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 39, or 60.9%, of the 64 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a 37-21 record (winning 63.8% of their games).

Arizona has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks went 1-2 across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been victorious in 24, or 43.6%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have a mark of 19-24 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 12th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

