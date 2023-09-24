Aaron Judge leads the New York Yankees (78-76) into a contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks (81-73) a game after he smacked three homers in a 7-1 victory over the Diamondbacks. It starts at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (16-8, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Carlos Rodon (3-6, 5.90 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (16-8, 3.60 ERA) vs Rodon - NYY (3-6, 5.90 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks' Gallen (16-8) will make his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 32 games this season with an ERA of 3.60, a 4.66 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.123.

He has started 32 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 18 of them.

Gallen will look to finish five or more innings for the 23rd start in a row.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 32 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón

Rodon (3-6 with a 5.90 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.

His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

Over 12 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 5.90 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.

Rodon enters the outing with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Rodon will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 4.8 innings per outing.

He has not made an outing yet in 2023 that he did not surrender at least one earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.