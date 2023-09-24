Sunday's game features the New York Yankees (78-76) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (81-73) facing off at Yankee Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on September 24.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (16-8) to the mound, while Carlos Rodon (3-6) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 39 out of the 64 games, or 60.9%, in which they've been favored.

Arizona has entered 58 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 37-21 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 54.5% chance to win.

Arizona has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 714 (4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule