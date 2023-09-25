Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Monday at 1:05 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Yankees +105 moneyline odds. A 7.5-run total is listed in this game.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Time: 1:05 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -125 +105 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline favorite 65 total times this season. They've gone 40-25 in those games.

Arizona has gone 34-19 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (64.2% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Diamondbacks have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Arizona has combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times this season for a 68-79-8 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have covered 54.5% of their games this season, going 6-5-0 ATS.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-35 39-38 31-28 51-45 54-52 28-21

