Ketel Marte and Estevan Florial will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees hit the field at Yankee Stadium on Monday, at 1:05 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023

1:05 PM ET

The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks are 22nd in MLB play with 163 total home runs.

Arizona's .413 slugging percentage ranks 16th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks' .253 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.

Arizona ranks 14th in runs scored with 721 (4.7 per game).

The Diamondbacks' .323 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.

Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors.

Arizona's 4.55 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.333).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks are sending Merrill Kelly (12-7) to make his 29th start of the season. He is 12-7 with a 3.48 ERA and 177 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Kelly is trying to pick up his 18th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Kelly is aiming for his 28th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the mound.

In three of his 28 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Home Ryne Nelson Jordan Wicks 9/19/2023 Giants W 8-4 Home Zac Gallen Alex Cobb 9/20/2023 Giants W 7-1 Home Merrill Kelly Logan Webb 9/22/2023 Yankees L 7-1 Away Brandon Pfaadt Luke Weaver 9/24/2023 Yankees W 7-1 Away Zac Gallen Carlos Rodón 9/25/2023 Yankees - Away Merrill Kelly Clarke Schmidt 9/26/2023 White Sox - Away Zach Davies Jesse Scholtens 9/27/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Pfaadt Touki Toussaint 9/28/2023 White Sox - Away Zac Gallen José Ureña 9/29/2023 Astros - Home Zach Davies J.P. France 9/30/2023 Astros - Home Merrill Kelly Hunter Brown

