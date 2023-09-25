How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 25
Ketel Marte and Estevan Florial will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees hit the field at Yankee Stadium on Monday, at 1:05 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 25, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks are 22nd in MLB play with 163 total home runs.
- Arizona's .413 slugging percentage ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' .253 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.
- Arizona ranks 14th in runs scored with 721 (4.7 per game).
- The Diamondbacks' .323 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.
- Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Arizona's 4.55 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.333).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks are sending Merrill Kelly (12-7) to make his 29th start of the season. He is 12-7 with a 3.48 ERA and 177 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Kelly is trying to pick up his 18th quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Kelly is aiming for his 28th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the mound.
- In three of his 28 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/17/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-2
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Jordan Wicks
|9/19/2023
|Giants
|W 8-4
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Alex Cobb
|9/20/2023
|Giants
|W 7-1
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Logan Webb
|9/22/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-1
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Luke Weaver
|9/24/2023
|Yankees
|W 7-1
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Carlos Rodón
|9/25/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/26/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/27/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Touki Toussaint
|9/28/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|José Ureña
|9/29/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|J.P. France
|9/30/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Hunter Brown
