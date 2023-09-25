Corbin Carroll will lead the charge for the Arizona Diamondbacks (82-73) on Monday, September 25, when they take on Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (78-77) at Yankee Stadium at 1:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Diamondbacks (-130). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly - ARI (12-7, 3.48 ERA) vs Clarke Schmidt - NYY (9-9, 4.65 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks Moneyline Yankees Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -130 +105 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Diamondbacks versus Yankees game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Diamondbacks (-130) in this matchup, means that you think the Diamondbacks will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.69 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Ketel Marte get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 65 games this season and won 40 (61.5%) of those contests.

The Diamondbacks have gone 30-18 (winning 62.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Yankees have been victorious in 24, or 42.9%, of the 56 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have a mark of 17-21 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 4-4-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 12th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.