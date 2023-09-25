The Arizona Diamondbacks (82-73) and New York Yankees (78-77) square off on Monday at 1:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Diamondbacks will call on Merrill Kelly (12-7) against the Yankees and Clarke Schmidt (9-9).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (12-7, 3.48 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (9-9, 4.65 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly (12-7) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in 6 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with a 3.48 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .222.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 17 of them.

Kelly will look to finish five or more innings for the 28th start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 28 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt (9-9 with a 4.65 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Yankees, his 31st of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 27-year-old has put together a 4.65 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings over 31 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .265 to opposing hitters.

Schmidt heads into this matchup with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Schmidt will look to extend a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 innings per outing).

In five of his 31 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.