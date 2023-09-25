In the Zhuhai Championships semifinals on Monday, Karen Khachanov meets Sebastian Korda.

In this Semifinal match, Korda is the favorite (-155) against Khachanov (+120) .

Karen Khachanov vs. Sebastian Korda Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Monday, September 25

Monday, September 25 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Karen Khachanov vs. Sebastian Korda Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 60.8% chance to win.

Karen Khachanov Sebastian Korda +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +500 Odds to Win Tournament +333 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 23.1% 47.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.4

Karen Khachanov vs. Sebastian Korda Trends and Insights

Khachanov advanced past Mackenzie McDonald 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Korda will look to maintain momentum after a 6-1, 6-2 victory over No. 35-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Khachanov has played 45 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 25.2 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches).

Khachanov has played 24.1 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 29 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In his 43 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Korda is averaging 25.5 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.1% of those games.

Korda is averaging 25.3 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set through 34 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

In four head-to-head matches, Khachanov and Korda have split 2-2. Khachanov claimed their most recent clash on January 23, 2023, winning 7-6, 6-3, 3-0.

When it comes to sets, it's been very balanced between Khachanov and Korda, each winning six sets against the other.

Khachanov has the upper hand in 127 total games against Korda, winning 64 of them.

Korda and Khachanov have matched up four times, and they have averaged 31.8 games and 3.0 sets per match.

