Alek Thomas vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:26 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Alek Thomas -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago White Sox, with Jose Urena on the hill, on September 26 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .231 with 16 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in 58 of 109 games this year (53.2%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (16.5%).
- He has hit a home run in nine games this year (8.3%), homering in 2.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Thomas has driven in a run in 28 games this season (25.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (5.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this season (34.9%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|56
|.262
|AVG
|.204
|.305
|OBP
|.247
|.457
|SLG
|.317
|17
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|13
|36/9
|K/BB
|47/10
|2
|SB
|7
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (211 total, 1.4 per game).
- Urena gets the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 0-6 with a 7.27 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old has put together a 7.27 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .302 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.