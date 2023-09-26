The Arizona Cardinals right now have the second-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl in the NFL at +50000.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

The Cardinals and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

Arizona ranked 22nd in total offense (323.5 yards per game) and 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per game) last season.

Last year the Cardinals had three wins away from home, but only one at home.

Arizona won only one game when favored (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.

The Cardinals won only once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC as a whole.

Cardinals Impact Players

In 13 games last year, James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Also, Conner had 46 receptions for 300 yards and one touchdown.

Marquise Brown had 67 receptions for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.

In the passing game a season ago, Zach Ertz scored four TDs, hauling in 47 balls for 406 yards (40.6 per game).

Greg Dortch had 52 catches for 467 yards (29.2 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

Zaven Collins recorded one interception to go with 100 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 16 games last year.

Cardinals Player Futures

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders L 20-16 +12500 2 September 17 Giants L 31-28 +12500 3 September 24 Cowboys W 28-16 +1000 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +550 5 October 8 Bengals - +1800 6 October 15 @ Rams - +10000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +4000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1600 9 November 5 @ Browns - +2200 10 November 12 Falcons - +6600 11 November 19 @ Texans - +40000 12 November 26 Rams - +10000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +3500 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +550 16 December 24 @ Bears - +40000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +4000

