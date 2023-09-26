Christian Walker, with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Chicago White Sox, with Jose Urena on the mound, September 26 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .262 with 36 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 61 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 70th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Walker enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333 with one homer.

In 61.8% of his games this year (94 of 152), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 40 of those games (26.3%) he recorded at least two.

In 28 games this season, he has hit a home run (18.4%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).

Walker has picked up an RBI in 40.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 10 contests.

In 46.1% of his games this year (70 of 152), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (6.6%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 77 .278 AVG .247 .354 OBP .323 .537 SLG .455 37 XBH 31 16 HR 15 48 RBI 49 60/30 K/BB 63/31 4 SB 7

White Sox Pitching Rankings