Corbin Carroll vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:26 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.356 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jose Urena and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Yankees.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.365), slugging percentage (.511) and total hits (158) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.
- Carroll has gotten at least one hit in 66.9% of his games this year (99 of 148), with multiple hits 47 times (31.8%).
- In 24 games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.2%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 52 games this season (35.1%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 53.4% of his games this year (79 of 148), with two or more runs 27 times (18.2%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|72
|.294
|AVG
|.285
|.369
|OBP
|.360
|.537
|SLG
|.485
|33
|XBH
|29
|13
|HR
|12
|40
|RBI
|33
|59/27
|K/BB
|63/27
|18
|SB
|32
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.92 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (211 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Urena (0-6) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 0-6 with a 7.27 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 7.27 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .302 to opposing hitters.
