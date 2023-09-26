The Arizona Diamondbacks (82-74) and Chicago White Sox (60-96) square off in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 7:40 PM ET. The Diamondbacks are coming off a series defeat to the Yankees, and the White Sox a series win over the Red Sox.

The probable starters are Zach Davies (2-5) for the Diamondbacks and Jose Urena (0-6) for the White Sox.

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Davies - ARI (2-5, 6.81 ERA) vs Urena - CHW (0-6, 7.27 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Davies (2-5) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in four innings pitched on Sunday, Sept. 17 in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with a 6.81 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .287.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In 17 starts this season, Davies has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Ureña

Urena (0-6) takes the mound first for the White Sox in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 7.27 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

In eight games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 7.27, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .302 against him.

Urena heads into this outing with one quality start under his belt this season.

Urena is trying for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.3 frames per start.

He allowed one or more earned runs in all of his appearances in 2023.

