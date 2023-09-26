Gabriel Moreno vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Gabriel Moreno (.462 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 119 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urena. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Yankees.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .291 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks.
- In 58.4% of his 101 games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (6.9%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Moreno has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|47
|.335
|AVG
|.245
|.382
|OBP
|.303
|.413
|SLG
|.421
|10
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|29
|35/14
|K/BB
|37/12
|4
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (211 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Urena (0-6) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 0-6 with a 7.27 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 32-year-old has a 7.27 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .302 to opposing hitters.
