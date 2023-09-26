On Tuesday, Gabriel Moreno (.462 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 119 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urena. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Yankees.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: José Ureña
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno is hitting .291 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks.
  • In 58.4% of his 101 games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
  • In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (6.9%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • Moreno has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 47
.335 AVG .245
.382 OBP .303
.413 SLG .421
10 XBH 16
1 HR 6
19 RBI 29
35/14 K/BB 37/12
4 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (211 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox are sending Urena (0-6) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 0-6 with a 7.27 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 32-year-old has a 7.27 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .302 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.