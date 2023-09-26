On Tuesday, Gabriel Moreno (.462 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 119 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urena. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Yankees.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: José Ureña

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .291 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks.

In 58.4% of his 101 games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (6.9%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).

Moreno has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 47 .335 AVG .245 .382 OBP .303 .413 SLG .421 10 XBH 16 1 HR 6 19 RBI 29 35/14 K/BB 37/12 4 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings