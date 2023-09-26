Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .179 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Chicago White Sox, with Jose Urena on the mound, on September 26 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: José Ureña
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

  • Perdomo is batting .250 with 20 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 60 walks.
  • Perdomo has picked up a hit in 66 of 131 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.
  • He has homered in 4.6% of his games this year, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Perdomo has driven in a run in 33 games this year (25.2%), including eight games with more than one RBI (6.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 42.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (7.6%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
63 GP 63
.230 AVG .270
.341 OBP .370
.352 SLG .372
16 XBH 13
3 HR 3
20 RBI 25
44/30 K/BB 38/30
10 SB 6

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.92).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (211 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox will send Urena (0-6) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 0-6 with a 7.27 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 7.27 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .302 to opposing batters.
