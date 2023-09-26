Jace Peterson vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:26 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Jace Peterson is back in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus Jose Urena and the Chicago White SoxSeptember 26 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on September 22 against the Yankees) he went 0-for-3.
Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jace Peterson At The Plate
- Peterson is batting .213 with 10 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 44 walks.
- In 48.8% of his games this season (62 of 127), Peterson has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (9.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In five games this season, he has hit a home run (3.9%, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Peterson has driven in a run in 23 games this season (18.1%), including nine games with more than one RBI (7.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 22.8% of his games this year (29 of 127), with two or more runs four times (3.1%).
Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|17
|.179
|AVG
|.163
|.280
|OBP
|.250
|.279
|SLG
|.163
|7
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|2
|41/20
|K/BB
|12/4
|8
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.92).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 211 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The White Sox will send Urena (0-6) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 0-6 with a 7.27 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 7.27, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .302 against him.
