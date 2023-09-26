Ketel Marte -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Chicago White Sox, with Jose Urena on the mound, on September 26 at 7:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: José Ureña
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte has 26 doubles, nine triples, 24 home runs and 68 walks while hitting .279.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
  • In 104 of 144 games this season (72.2%) Marte has picked up a hit, and in 39 of those games he had more than one (27.1%).
  • In 16.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 35.4% of his games this season, Marte has picked up at least one RBI. In 20 of those games (13.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • In 47.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 20 games with multiple runs (13.9%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
70 GP 72
.307 AVG .252
.386 OBP .336
.515 SLG .465
30 XBH 29
11 HR 13
35 RBI 45
49/34 K/BB 57/34
4 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.92).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (211 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Urena gets the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 0-6 with a 7.27 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.27, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .302 against him.
