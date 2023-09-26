Ketel Marte -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Chicago White Sox, with Jose Urena on the mound, on September 26 at 7:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has 26 doubles, nine triples, 24 home runs and 68 walks while hitting .279.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.

In 104 of 144 games this season (72.2%) Marte has picked up a hit, and in 39 of those games he had more than one (27.1%).

In 16.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.4% of his games this season, Marte has picked up at least one RBI. In 20 of those games (13.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 47.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 20 games with multiple runs (13.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 72 .307 AVG .252 .386 OBP .336 .515 SLG .465 30 XBH 29 11 HR 13 35 RBI 45 49/34 K/BB 57/34 4 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings