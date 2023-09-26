The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.405 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Jose Urena and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .260 with 34 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.

In 67.9% of his 140 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

In 23 games this year, he has homered (16.4%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).

Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this year (51 of 140), with two or more RBI 19 times (13.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 37.9% of his games this season (53 of 140), he has scored, and in eight of those games (5.7%) he has scored more than once.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 69 .265 AVG .256 .322 OBP .299 .527 SLG .411 36 XBH 24 15 HR 9 48 RBI 33 58/21 K/BB 42/12 3 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings