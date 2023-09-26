The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Tommy Pham (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Jose Urena and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Yankees.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is hitting .258 with 26 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 42 walks.

Pham has picked up a hit in 59.2% of his 120 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.5% of those games.

He has gone deep in 11.7% of his games in 2023 (14 of 120), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Pham has an RBI in 43 of 120 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 31.7% of his games this season (38 of 120), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (11.7%) he has scored more than once.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 38 .244 AVG .228 .301 OBP .310 .384 SLG .398 9 XBH 12 1 HR 4 15 RBI 17 21/6 K/BB 32/15 5 SB 7

White Sox Pitching Rankings