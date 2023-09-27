Alek Thomas vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his last game, Alek Thomas and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Touki Toussaint) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the White Sox.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs White Sox Player Props
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .234 with 16 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (8.2%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29 games this season (26.4%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (5.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year (35.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|57
|.262
|AVG
|.209
|.305
|OBP
|.251
|.457
|SLG
|.319
|17
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|14
|36/9
|K/BB
|47/10
|2
|SB
|7
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (214 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint (4-7) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.10 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 5.10 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .223 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.