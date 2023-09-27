After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his last game, Alek Thomas and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Touki Toussaint) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .234 with 16 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (8.2%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 29 games this season (26.4%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (5.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year (35.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 57 .262 AVG .209 .305 OBP .251 .457 SLG .319 17 XBH 13 5 HR 4 25 RBI 14 36/9 K/BB 47/10 2 SB 7

White Sox Pitching Rankings