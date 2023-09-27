After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his last game, Alek Thomas and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Touki Toussaint) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas is batting .234 with 16 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.
  • Thomas has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (8.2%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29 games this season (26.4%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (5.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 39 games this year (35.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 57
.262 AVG .209
.305 OBP .251
.457 SLG .319
17 XBH 13
5 HR 4
25 RBI 14
36/9 K/BB 47/10
2 SB 7

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (214 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Toussaint (4-7) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.10 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 5.10 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .223 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.